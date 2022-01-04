Reda is selling two dragon skins for Synin in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this week

Today, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have discovered that the game’s premium cosmetic and item vendor, Reda, is selling not one but two dragon skins for Synin. This is the first time Reda has offered either of these skins to players, which were previously locked behind premium packs in the game’s store.

The skins in question are the Nepja blue dragon skin that looks frosty and the Wyrmling red dragon skin that looks much more like a dragon than anything else. For some time, both of these skins have been on offer through the Helix Store, the premium store in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Now though, players have the chance to purchase them through nothing but their efforts of playing the game each day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reda’s wares can be purchased with Opals, a currency you can buy or earn in-game. While a few Opals are scattered around the game world, the best way to acquire more is by completing contracts for Reda. So if players have built up 300 Opals or complete as many contracts as they can this week, they can get these two premium skins without needing to spend a penny.

The skins are a welcome change from some of the useless items that Reda has offered in the past. Ubisoft may be offering them now if there are plans for new premium skins to hit the game ahead of the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion this March.