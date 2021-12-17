How to hear Kassandra’s secret monologue in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows Eivor as she travels to the Isle of Skye and meets a familiar face. You’ll need to play the crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to understand how Kassandra can be in the latest game and follow the rest of her story. However, there’s a part of Kassandra’s presence in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that you might have missed, a secret monologue. This guide explains how to hear the secret monologue so you can get the full picture of what’s going on.

Step 1: Progress to Counting Sheep

Screenshot by Gamepur

To hear this secret monologue, you first need to progress through the questline until you reach the quest called Counting Sheep. To complete this quest, Eivor must travel around the Isle of Skye, collecting five shards to unlock a secret door. Before this, Eivor and Kassandra have argued and decided that they can no longer work together. Kassandra will eventually meet back up with Eivor, but not until she’s been persuaded by her constant companion.

Step 2: Head to the shoreline near Hungladder

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may notice that Kassandra has been absent-minded and talking to herself during the crossover story. Well, once you’re searching for these shards, head up the coast towards Hungladder and pause at the position shown in the map above. By the shoreline, you should see Kassandra. She speaks to Alethia, someone you’ll recognize from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The monologue is brief, but it shows that Kassandra can speak to Alethia despite the hundreds of years that have passed and the distance that Kassandra has traveled. Once the monologue is over, Kassandra doesn’t say anything else.