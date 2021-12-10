Remedy announces Alan Wake II, slated for a 2023 release

The iconic horror mystery game Alan Wake is finally getting a sequel, though it is still pretty far away. The sequel is simply titled Alan Wake II and was announced at the 2021 Game Awards. The news arrived via a chilling trailer featuring a somewhat older, more grizzled version of titular protagonist Alan Wake.

The original Alan Wake became a cult classic with its immersive creepy mid-West setting which felt straight out of a Stephen King novel and its equally engrossing story. Players embody Alan Wake, a mystery writer battling shadowy figures while trying to find his missing wife and figure out why the events around him seem to mirror those of a novel he hasn’t written yet. A tale as old as time. The game became a fan favorite due to its story-telling and mix of subtle tension and in-your-face horror.

There is almost nothing known about Alan Wake II so far. There will be few details unveiled in the coming months, and we expect to find out more — such as the game’s release date and platforms — near the end of 2022 when the Alan Wake sequel approaches its release window. We do know for a fact that Alan Wake II will be spooky, so there’s that.