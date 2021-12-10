What is the release date of Alan Wake II?

Alan Wake II has just been announced at The Game Awards by Remedy Entertainment. It will be released exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC alongside its releases on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Alan Wake II will be pleasing fans of the cult classic original sometime in 2023. The director of the sequel Sam Lake said during The Game Awards that “We’ll be hearing more about the game next year in the summer as the studio will be ‘going dark for a while.'”

This will be the first time Remedy will be making a full survival horror game. The first game had elements of the genre, but the Finnish developer is going all-in with the sequel. The director of Alan Wake II Sam Lake has called it a “dream project.”

Alan Wake II was previously teased during the credits of Alan Wake Remastered. It said “Alan Wake’s journey through the night will continue.” The writer will indeed be coming back in 2023.

Whether the events of Control will have any impact on Alan Wake II is yet to be seen, but we do know the two series are connected in the same universe. We’ll hear more in 2022. For now, relax and play the first game yet again to quell that excitement.