Remnant 2 Players Divided Over New Trait Point Cap

Fans love Remnant 2 for its many improvements over Remnant: From the Ashes. The game pushes boundaries in almost every area, but in some, it has limitations that lessen the experience. One that players are finding the most intrusive is the trait point cap.

Remnant 2 players want to be able to experiment with their builds while replaying familiar areas and taking down bosses they’ve previously fought. However, a limitation on trait points means there’s only a certain number of builds players can trial before they’ve seen everything the game has to offer.

Players Want Remnant 2’s Trait Cap Removed to Allow for More Replayability

Remnant 2, as was Remnant: From the Ashes, has roguelike elements that allow players to replay each area of the game with every run. This means players butt heads with the same enemies and bosses time and time again while progressing the story, but it all still feels fresh because of difficulty spikes and build changes on the player’s part.

Unfortunately, players have latched onto the one aspect of Remnant 2 that brings it down compared to the original, the trait point cap, and they’ve taken to Reddit to vent about it. It puts a lid on how many trait points players can earn and use on a character, meaning they can’t diversify builds for each class as they could in the first title.

This lessens the ability to replay the game because the only thing to ground for is rings and other items that might improve a character through their gear. While in the first game, players would grind trait points to craft an interesting and creative build for future runs; now they need to grind for gear to find the perks they want, which is much less engaging.

One fan hit the nail on the head when they said, “Rings, Guns, Mods, Relic Stat Slots, Relics, Traits, Archetypes, and the Gun/Melee mods all go into a build, and that is a ton of things to remember and change each time you want to try something new.” Players want to mess with character builds, not gear, especially with an unfriendly UI.

The beauty of trait points is that they’re earned through gameplay regardless of loot pools, but seeking out specific perks on gear is something that stretches play time in grindy MMO titles. Remnant 2 toes the line between a solo experience and multiplayer with randoms like an MMO, but clearly, the fan base enjoys the solo quality of life aspects more than something that would work better in Destiny 2.

Players are united on their desire for uncapped trait points, “I support uncapped traits, let the ones that want to grind forever do it; it is healthier for the player base of the game.” It remains to be seen whether a future update will change this system.