Renowned low-budget horror studio Blumhouse is stepping into the gaming industry

The production company behind M3GAN and Get Out has recently announced that it will be entering the gaming space with Blumhouse Games. The company has stated that it will collaborate with independent game developers to create more horror-themed content on a limited budget. Blumhouse has told fans that the budgets for these upcoming game projects won’t be exceeding $10 million, very similar to the studio’s approach with films.

Blumhouse Productions has received widespread attention for numerous successful horror film projects, including Paranormal Activity and The Purge. Founded by producer Jason Blum, the company has become a pillar of horror, with several titles earning critical acclaim for their fresh take on the genre. Films like Get Out have revolutionized what it means to be truly terrified, especially in contemporary settings. Needless to say, the reception to the Blumhouse Games announcement has been widely positive, with fans on Twitter posting their excitement for new formats of horror content.

Praise for Blumhouse’s decision to partner with indie developers has also been abundant, as indie horror games have always been at the cutting edge of the horror genre. Fans of Blumhouse may already know that the film production company is behind the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation, which made waves online upon its announcement.

Related: The best Five Nights at Freddy’s games, ranked

The company created a Blumhouse Games Twitter account, but it has yet to post any updates regarding upcoming content or even create a profile picture. However, the account is currently only following the official NASA Twitter page, causing fans to speculate that the first Blumhouse game title could be space-related. While this may very well be the case, it will probably be some time to find out what horrors Blumhouse Games has in store for us.