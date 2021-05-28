Reported Nintendo Switch Pro might come with USB 3.0 and a new stand

It seems like we have been talking about the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro for quite some time now. Rumors have begun to swirl up heavily this past week after a huge report from Bloomberg was dropped stating that the new device would release later this year. Another report has stated the new device will get some welcomed new additions that some fans might be happy to hear.

The Spanish video game website Vandal reports that the new Nintendo Switch model will come packed with a newly designed dock. This upgraded dock will be wider in the back so that it can accommodate two UDB 3.0 ports as well as an ethernet port. As of right now, the official Nintendo Switch dock uses USB 2.0 ports.

Vandal also mentions that while the new device will be very similar in size to the Switch on shelves right now, the new model will come with a different kickstand. It states that the new kickstand will be similar to the back flap on the Microsoft Surface.

According to the Bloomberg report, the new device might be revealed before Nintendo’s E3 plans so that developers can show off what they have been creating for the 4K capable device.

It should be noted that none of the reports or rumors have been confirmed by Nintendo. For the official word, we will just have to wait for an announcement from the big N.