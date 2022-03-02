Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S with free upgrades

Free is always a great price, and that’s exactly what owners of Resident Evil 2 Remake, 3 Remake, and 7 will pay for some prettier console upgrades. They already look pretty darn good, to be fair.

The news comes from the all-purpose Resident Evil Twitter account. Native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of those aforementioned games will release “with visual enhancements later this year.” While we don’t know exactly when they’re coming or what their “enhancements” will be, it’s nice to know that Capcom is still paying attention to these recent Resident Evil games. Furthermore, if you already own a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One copy of any of those games, you’ll get a free digital upgrade to the current-gen versions. This applies whether you own them digitally already or if you have a physical disc.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿



Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

In a followup tweet, the Resident Evil account also stated that those who own the games on PC can get in on the upgrades too. The trio will receive updates the same day that the PS5 and Series X/S versions arrive.

The newest Resident Evil game isn’t being forgotten, either. Last October, Capcom confirmed that Village will be getting free DLC. We don’t know what that will contain, when it’s coming, or if paid DLC is also in the works, but in any case, those who want Resident Evil Village will be getting more of it.