Free DLC will be coming to Resident Evil Village

News of free content for Resident Evil Village comes from Capcom’s recently released annual integrated report. No further information was provided on what the DLC might be. Earlier this year, Capcom confirmed that DLC was in development for Resident Evil Village, but we haven’t heard anything since then. It’s unclear whether they are planning on releasing paid DLC as well.

“Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village,” said Capcom’s Director and Executive Officer Yoichi Egawa in the report.

Previously, the only DLC the game had was the Trauma Pack, which came with various special editions of the game, but the pack only included cosmetic items. If Capcom knows what they’re doing, the DLC will focus on the infinitely popular Lady Dimitrescu, a character many felt deserved more screen time.

Capcom recently announced that Resident Evil Village has sold over 5 million units in 5 months. The previous entry in the series, Resident Evil 7, took about 15 months to hit that target. RE7 acted as a sort of revitalization to the series, taking on a new style with its first-person gameplay. It’s clear that with the success of Village, the Resident Evil franchise is back on top. Resident Evil celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year and launched a website for the anniversary earlier this month.

The annual integrated report noted a few other things, including the fact that Monster Hunter Rise will also be receiving free DLC somewhere down the line. It also noted that Pragamata, revealed at a PlayStation 5 event last year, is making “steady progress.”