Resident Evil 4 Remake teases the appearance of a fan-favorite villain

The Resident Evil franchise had some memorable villains over its storied history. But not many of them reach the heights of deviousness quite as much as Albert Wesker. With the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake getting closer, with March 24 slated as the release date for all platforms, news of casting has cropped up on the game’s IMDB page. According to that source, Albert Wesker will make an appearance in the remake, voiced by Connor Fogarty who lent his voice to the character in his Dead by Daylight appearance.

This news alone has the fanbase speculating on the exact scope of Alber Wesker’s involvement with the story of the remake. Namely, he was not a part of the original game when it was released in 2005, but he did make an appearance in Ada Wong’s bonus story called “Separate Ways” and the Mercenaries game mode. Although he was involved with the game’s lore since the early days, he truly rose to prominence after Resident Evil 4 and more accurately with the sequel Resident Evil 5. In the very first Resident Evil game, he was presented as part of the S.T.A.R.S. team in Racoon City, but ever since then, he was revealed as a double agent who worked for the Umbrella Corporation all along.

While the casting news could possibly be wrong, it makes sense for Albert Wesker to appear in the new Resident Evil 4 Remake. The exact scope of his appearance in the game is still a mystery. The remake might take the opportunity to expand on his involvement, and at the same time expand on Ada Wong’s backstory even further, essentially incorporating and expanding on the content from the “Separate Ways” bonus game. Worst case scenario, he might simply be a cameo sticking to how he was portrayed in the original, but we sincerely hope that Capcom will take this as a chance to give the beloved villain a larger role to play in the remade game.