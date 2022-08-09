The Mastermind in Dead by Daylight has arrived. Formally known as Albert Wesker from the Resident Evil series, The Mastermind is a brilliant tactician who will be hunting down the four survivors as they attempt to restart the various generators on a map. He comes with three unique perks that make him a stand-out Killer in the game that you can later use with any Killer, so long as you reach level 50. This guide covers All The Mastermind Perks in Dead by Daylight.

All The Mastermind perks and how they work in Dead by Daylight

Each Killer comes with three featured perks unique to them. You can use them on other Killers after you reach level 50 and Prestige this character, Albert Wesker.

Awakened Awareness

Awakened Awareness gives The Mastermind heightened senses while they are carrying a Survivor. With this perk, any nearby Survivor within 16/18/20 meters of you will be revealed if you carry a Survivor. The effect of this reveal continues for two seconds after the carried Survivor has been put down or goes on a hook.

Superior Anatomy

You can quickly chase after Survivors with the Superior Anatomy perk and adapt to the situation. This perk activates when a Survivor performs a vault within eight meters of you. When you next vault over a window, your vaulting speed is increased by 30/35/40%, increasing the chances of you catching up to the Survivor before they can get away.

Terminus

The Terminus perk is one you will use before the Survivors can escape. When the exit gates have power, this perk activates. While active, any injured, downed, or hooked Survivors receive the Broken status until the exit gates are open. When they are open, the effect lingers for 20/25/30 seconds after.