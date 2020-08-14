Resident Evil 7 is now the best selling game in the series

Capcom has updated its best selling games list, revealing that Resident Evil 7 is now the best game in the survival horror.

The game was quite a disruption from the franchise standards, as it introduced a first person view which was highly debated among fans, as the IP roots are in the third person view with fixed cameras.

Sales do confirm that it was the right call for Capcom to open this new front, with a different story only inheriting certain gameplay elements and characters from the original saga.

Resident Evil 7 has in fact sold 7.9 million units, also thanks to the fact that it has been sold at cheap prices for a long while.

Its sales have been constantly increasing over the last few years, indeed, and have obtained 400,000 additional units since March 31.

This means it is the best setting singular Resident Evil title to date, ahead of Resident Evil 2, released in 2019 and still standing at 7.2 million copies.

Resident Evil 7 is also the second best selling Capcom game ever, only behind Monster Hunter World (16.1 million, cumulatively), further confirming how it turned successful based on a beloved IP and reinvention.

It’s worth noting that Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are still ahead when it comes combining all the different editions available, while Resident Evil 7 hasn’t released other versions after its original launch.

Looking at the numbers, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Capcom is continuing RE7’s story with Resident Evil Village next year.

Village is a follow up to that game’s plot and is also inheriting gameplay mechanics, such as first- person view, while expanding it to introducing a deeper exploration component.

It’s releasing in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and is set to be the first next-gen game from Capcom.