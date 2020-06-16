Resident Evil Village ditches PS4, Xbox One to focus on seamless exploration

Resident Evil Village was expected to have a cross-gen release, but has been only announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X at the latest PlayStation showcase.

The rumor has been spread by reliable insider Dusk Golem (aka Aesthetic Gamer), who had disclosed the initial stream of information about the game well ahead of its official reveal.

According to Dusk Golem, Capcom strived to bring the game on PS4 and Xbox One alongside PC and next-gen machines.

However, the Japanese label had to give up as the next title in the franchise will focus on exploration throughout the core location of the village, and that is aiming to be completely seamless thanks to the speed of the SSD.

(2/3) load times because the game has you travelling through most of the Village and had a lot of load zones. Because there's a bigger focus on exploration this would lead to the last-gen console versions having notable issues, and it was holding back how pretty they could make — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 13, 2020

Based on intel gathered by the insider, the PS4 and Xbox One build met pop-in, long texture loads and load times, and that was unacceptable for Capcom.

“The game has you travelling through most of the Village and had a lot of load zones,” he added, as “there’s a bigger focus on exploration.”

Thanks to the removal of current-gen platforms, Resident Evil Village is now said to have “no loading at all,” even though we do not know how it will work on SSD-less PC configurations and if there will be any difference between PS5 and Xbox Series X as PlayStation’s SSD will be around twice faster.

The next Resident Evil game is coming in 2021 but is still not featuring a proper release date.