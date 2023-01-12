Resident Evil Collector’s Box lets you taste first aid sprays and herbs

The Resident Evil fans who have ever wondered what some of the many healing items that are used throughout the series taste like will soon be in luck, as they are being turned into a real-life set of drinks. These will only be available to fans who are as rich as the Umbrella Corporation, however, as they are pricy and only available in certain regions.

Resident Evil fans can finally taste the first aid sprays and herbs for themselves. Gameflavor has announced the Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box, which is officially licensed by Capcom and is available for pre-order in the EMEA territory. Only 4,750 sets will be made, with each one going for €199. Pre-orders for the sets are open now, with an expected release date of Q3 2023.

Each First Aid Drink Collector’s Box comes with a storage box, ten cans of first aid spray, a spray cap, a certificate of authenticity, and four ink ribbon cases. The first aid sprays are cucumber and lime mint energy drinks, with the attachable spray cap used to better present one of them as a display item. The ink ribbon cases contain powdered herbs that can be turned into non-alcoholic cocktails, with recipe cards provided. This set would be the perfect gift to buy for a Halloween party, as everyone gathers around a typewriter in their costumes while dancing to the “Save Room” song from the first Resident Evil.

In the Resident Evil franchise, the most common way of healing damage from Resident Evil’s many zombie monsters is by using a green herb. These can be mixed with other types of herbs to increase their potency, with red herbs making them more effective and blue herbs turning them into antidotes for poison. There are also first-aid sprays in each game that provide a full heal, but these are often harder to find and are best saved for emergencies. The games never bother explaining why plants or a spray can heal a bite wound, so players just have to suspend their disbelief.