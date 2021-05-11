Resident Evil Village has already shipped over 3 million units

It seems like Capcom can finally, confidently say that Resident Evil is over its slump. The franchise stumbled with Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, two entries that pushed action gameplay and over-the-top wackiness and left horror to the wayside. Resident Evil 7 brought the franchise back to its roots, albeit with a new protagonist and a new first-person perspective. With Resident Evil Village, it’s clear the franchise is here to stay thanks to Capcom’s announcement that the game has shipped over 3 million units globally.

Additionally, the release of Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline entry in the franchise, set another milestone. With the combined sales from Village, “Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 100 million units since the first title debuted in 1996,” according to a press release from Capcom.

It’s extremely likely that Resident Evil Village will continue to ship more copies, potentially breaking the record set by Resident Evil 7. Since its release in January 2017, Resident Evil 7 has sold a cumulative 8.5 million units as of December 31, 2020.

With its ongoing success, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Capcom is looking to grow the Resident Evil franchise with more games and even other forms of media. Resident Evil Re:Verse is already set to launch this upcoming summer, but more Resident Evil content is on the way. The last Resident Evil Showcase before the launch of Village revealed a CG animated series called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a Netflix exclusive.