Respawn quietly ends Apex/Titanfall single-player title, dashing hopes for more mechs

It’s come to light that the studio’s parent company, EA, has also quietly ended the development of a single-player title. This title would have happened somewhere in the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. For any Titanfall fans, learning about this is disheartening, given the lack of cutting-edge mech combat that Respawn hasn’t shown off since Titanfall 2.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who shared the announcement from his official Twitter page. Schreier spoke with three people who were familiar with the project.

The reason for the canceled development was that EA had poor revenue projections with the current quart, which aligns with EA announcing yesterday that they would stop support for the Apex Legends and Battlefield mobile games. Hopefully, the success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn can lure EA into finding the budget for these larger games, but it’ll come down after the game launches on its new release date on April 28 following an unexpected delay.

The news is a massive disappointment for Titanfall fans, who have not returned to the proper universe since Titanfall 2 was released in 2016. Although Apex Legends takes place in the same universe, the gameplay is not identical, especially when you’re playing a battle royale game and not jumping into a mech.

EA will be working with Repsawn in an attempt to find new positions for the 50 people who were working on the project. If EA cannot find jobs, they will be laid off. This only brings more disheartening news to the game development world following the massive layoffs last month, with Microsoft leading the charge.

For any Titanfall fan looking forward to a potential third game, the outlook doesn’t look good for this happening any time soon. Hopefully, EA and Respawn don’t spend too much time on the drawing board for ideas.