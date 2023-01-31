The Force is not with Respawn, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets an unexpected delay

Star Wars fans collectively gasped and felt a “disturbance in the force” when Respawn Entertainment shared a message on social media and EA’s website. The message that reveals Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been hit by a last-minute delay, and the game will not make it to its original March 17 release date; it will instead launch on April 28. It’s only a six-week delay, but the game was only two months away from its initial launch date, making this late decision quite shocking.

In Respawn’s message, the company cites that it wanted to give the development team “six crucial weeks” to achieve a “level of polish [its] fans deserve.” While games get delayed all the time, especially triple-A titles, everything appeared to go smoothly for Jedi: Survivor from the outside. There weren’t any major reports about issues going on with the development, and every new piece of footage unveiled about the game appeared polished and ready to play. All of this pointed to the title making its March launch date, which is why fans feel so blindsided by this delay.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The last major piece of information about the game was the new trailer unveiled during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer featured new lightsaber types for players, plus giving fans their best look at the new combat. Fans have speculated based on the last trailer Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may end up being a darker story than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Respawn also shocked fans by announcing its decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. The mobile title was only just released on May 17, 2022, not even lasting a full year before sunsetting. This decision also caught players off guard, as Respawn spent a lot of time and assets into making Apex Legends Mobile a premier mobile title. The title even features exclusive Legends that are not on the home console versions of the game. It’s unknown what will happen to those Legends before the game becomes unplayable on May 1.