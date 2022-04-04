Return to Monkey Island, uh, returns to Monkey Island in 2022

It’s not a late April Fool’s Day joke: Monkey Island really is coming back. As the name states, Return to Monkey Island is a return to form for Ron Gilbert, who directed the original Secret of Monkey Island. The series continued since, but the last entry concluded the episodic Tales of Monkey Island series more than a decade ago.

Return to Monkey Island is “coming [in] 2022” according to the announcement trailer, but we don’t know much more than that at this time — the official site doesn’t even have any platforms listed. The trailer is still intriguing though. It features a new art style that captures the spirit of the original, and speaking of spirits, it also has ghost pirates and a talking skull. The voice of that skull? Dominic Armato, the original voice of Monkey Island hero Guybrush Threepwood. Armato is back in the lead role for the new sequel.

Ron Gilbert is teaming up with Dave Grossman, another original writer, for the Return to Monkey Island script. Original composers Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian are also back on board to make the game’s music. This game is a “return,” not only for the Monkey Island series, but also for many of its creators.

Monkey Island’s other famous alumnus is Tim Schafer, who went on to found studio Double Fine. The team’s most recent project was Psychonauts 2, an emotional thrill ride full of heart. It claimed a high spot on Gamepur’s 2021 Games of the Year list.