Riot Games removing controversial Chemtech Dragon from League of Legends

Season 12 brought a variety of new mechanics to League of Legends, including two new Elemental Dragons. Elemental Dragons are elite bosses that are found on the map of the game, which grants certain buffs once you defeat them. One of the new dragons is the Chemtech Dragon, which has proven to be a highly controversial mechanic in the game.

This is because the dragon grants two harsh changes to the gameplay experience. The map is filled with tons of stealth in the jungle. And once you obtain the Chemtech Soul, your entire team has a second life where you can do a little bit more damage before dying completely.

The Chemtech Dragon has proven to be one of the most controversial mechanics of the game. Fans have sounded off on social media to express their distaste for the dragon, as the stealth and second life mechanics have proven to be unenjoyable.

Fortunately for fans, Riot Games has announced they are disabling the dragon, as it has proven “too frustrating to play with—especially if you’re on the losing team.” However, the developers have stated the Chemtech Dragon will not disappear forever, with a focus on improving the stealth mechanic.