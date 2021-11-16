Riot stealth-releases Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, it’s live now

Just a day after getting the Halo Infinite multiplayer shadow drop, gamers are being treated to another high-profile surprise release. This time it comes from Riot Games — or rather their in-house studio Riot Forge — and it’s Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the much anticipated narrative game set in League of Legends’ world of Runeterra.

The launch of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was unceremoniously announced on Twitter today, and the game is currently available across all platforms. Needless to say, League of Legends fans who had been looking forward to Ruined King for quite a while now were caught by surprise. The responses to the announcement range from shock to sheer exhilaration.

If this is the first you are hearing of it, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a turn-based single-player RPG that follows a self-contained narrative taking place in Runeterra’s Bilgewater region. In terms of gameplay, it is the exact opposite of League of Legends, and much like Riot’s Netflix series Arcane, it doesn’t require any familiarity with the MOBA in order to enjoy. You can grab Ruined King: A League of Legends Story on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG.