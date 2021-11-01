RiotX Arcane event to offer free Valorant Arcane pass, Arcane bundle, Twitch drop and more

Riot has announced the RiotX Arcane event for all of their titles, including Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and more. The event is based on Arcane, the upcoming animated Netflix series based on League of Legends, which is scheduled to release on November 6.

RiotX Arcane will be a month-long event that will offer a bunch of free rewards to the players. In the case of Valorant, players will be able to collect a free RiotX Arcane pass, in-game collectible items, and the Arcane Collector’s Set.

Image via Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info

Image via Riot Games

In addition to this, players with the Prime Gaming subscription will be able to redeem bonus rewards for completing missions in Valorant starting from today until November 30. Apart from this, you can link your Riot account to Twitch to receive the new “Fishbones” Gun Buddy. All you need to do is watch Arcane’s premiere on November 6 on Riot’s official Twitch channel or with any co-streamers.

If you don’t have a Twitch account, you can simply go to Arcane’s official website and sign in there with your Riot account to watch the premiere. Riot will be releasing more information about the RiotX Arcane event soon and meanwhile, you can watch its announcement trailer below.