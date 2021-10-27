Roblox is hosting Chipotle’s free Halloween burrito event this year

Roblox isn’t just a Halloween hangout spot for playing scary games – it’s also a place for free burritos, at least for spooky season. Chipotle’s annual “Booritos” can be obtained by playing the free-to-play game.

The Chipotle Boorito Maze will be added to Roblox on Thursday, October 28. From then through October 31, you can visit the cashier at the in-game restaurant after 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT to get a code for a free burrito through the Chipotle app and website. According to the Roblox page, the first 30,000 people each day can receive a code (limit one per account), though the giveaway is limited to players in the US and Canada.

If you’re unable to score any free food, Chipotle is still offering a perk. From 5 PM to close on Halloween, you can use the code “BOORITO” for a $5 burrito on the app or website. Additionally, there’s a special Roblox maze to complete during this time, and reaching the center gets you “free and exclusive daily items for your avatar.” Roblox also has plenty of murder mystery and anime games to try out too, if burritos aren’t your thing.

In past years, Chipotle has offered discounted burritos on Halloween to customers who order in costume in the restaurant. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the event was held digitally in 2020. While this year’s is being held in the ever-popular Roblox, here’s hoping we can return to the restaurant in costume for Halloween 2022.