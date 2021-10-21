10 best Roblox anime games

Looking for a quality anime game on Roblox can be an endless road. There are hundreds to choose from, but there’s only a rare handful that masterfully parody those they are themed after. Even if you have a console to play legitimate licensed anime games, each of the following 10 Roblox games proves they have enough personality and replayability to be just as great.

10. Dragon Blox Ultimate

Image via Roblox

It wouldn’t be an anime list without some hint of Dragon Ball inside. With over 166 million visits, Dragon Blox Ultimate is the quintessential Dragon Ball Z and Roblox crossover to play. From its character designs to its Saiyan animations, there’s not much difference between this and the actual thing. On top of that, the gigantic map inside is filled with many recognizable faces that are quite challenging.

9. Ninja Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of Roblox’s older games that doesn’t seem to slow in popularity is the Naruto-inspired RPG, Ninja Tycoon. The fighting game consistently holds around 4,000 active players, which is perfect considering your objective will be to defeat others in return for cash and various jutsu powers. As shown above, what makes Ninja Tycoon so addicting is the amount of jutsu abilities one can try out. With hundreds of powers to buy and equip to enhance your fighter, one cannot go wrong with Ninja Tycoon.

8. Anime Cross 2

Image via Roblox

Like Anime Fighting Simulator, Anime Cross 2 revolves around almost every big-name Japanese anime. Although you can create your own avatar, there are 60 pre-made characters with individual skill trees to progress through as well. What separates Anime Cross 2 is that it largely is a team-based fighting game, forcing players to be strategic in choosing their character depending on the weaknesses of their opponent. In recent months, its developer has also included solo and battle royale modes for those looking to dominate alone.

7. Ro-Ghoul

Image via Roblox

Although based on Tokyo Ghoul, the game is something of a cops and robbers RPG. As Ghouls look to eat NPC humans, the CCG faction must protect them. Players can choose to join either of the two, and succeeding in their objectives will increase their team’s reputation and earn you the strength to make you a higher ranked amongst your peers. It’s certainly the darkest and most unique of all Roblox anime games.

6. Anime Fighters

Screenshot by Gamepur

With over 390 million views since its arrival in early 2021, Anime Fighters has proven itself to be a very thorough role-playing experience with plenty of references from players’ favorite anime. Unlike most RPGs in Roblox, the game’s biggest appeal is the matter that the game’s creator adds new islands to explore each month. On these islands, players will discover new bosses, powers, and even new modes. Although it does have some lackluster animations, Anime Fighters is an explorer’s dream.

5. Downfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, Attack on Titan: Liberty is a great game with some excellent lore included from the series. However, its community seems to be shrinking due to most heading toward Downfall — once known as Attack on Titan: Downfall. The game is a worthy successor that has many less bugs and much smoother attacks. Like the show, you and the rest of the online players are tasked with defending a city against large, ferocious Titans to earn XP and upgrade weapons.

4. Anime Dimensions Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

On rare occasion, there is that one new Roblox title that seems to capture millions of players for months on end because of its stellar gameplay. Anime Dimensions Simulator is by far one of them, as it has already garnered over 260 million plays since its debut in June 2021. The game holds over 35 characters to choose from — all being from popular anime shows and having their own distinct abilities fans may have seen on television. These characters can then join into squads and enter into one of many enemy-heavy dungeons for a chance at unlocking even more characters and cosmetics.

3. Shindo Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Formerly known as Shinobi Life 2, Shindo Life places players in the shoes of their own created ninja as they explore tens of different villages and fight their way through the game’s story quests. It’s a simple premise, but the game is the most in-depth take on Naruto of all Roblox titles. In addition, the game is chock full of other modes that pit players against each other in solo and team matches. With the progression system now allowing users to go beyond even level 800, there’s undoubtedly enough content in Shindo Life to keep you busy.

2. Anime Fighting Simulator

Image via Roblox

Since 2019, one of the game’s that saw a massive growth in active players is the fighting crossover extravaganza, Anime Fighting Simulator. With over 1.2 billion visits to its name, the game has drawn in players with its customization options — ultimately letting players replicate avatars that look and play like their favorite anime characters. From there, players can join in online tournaments to battle it out and earn powerful rewards. It may sound like a brief experience, but more cosmetics and abilities come along with each new update.

1. Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the One Piece fans out there, Blox Fruits is most likely your safest bet when hunting for a game resembling the legendary show. As proof, it has collected over 2.7 billion visits in just over two years, and has an impressive 93 percent approval rating. Within it, players will choose to be on either the side of the Seamen or the Pirates as teams will work together to build ships, steal cash, and take out opposing members of the ocean. It may not be a fighting game like the rest presented, but Blox Fruits is a fantastic taste of something different.