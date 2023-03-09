Robocop: Rogue City will be blasting criminals later this year

The classic iteration of Robocop will return in 2023. Developer Nacon has announced that Robocop: Rogue City is launching later this year, with the first gameplay footage showing the mechanical officer gunning down ’80s criminals with impunity. This version of Robocop isn’t just about dishing out punishment, as the player will also have to investigate and solve crimes during their missions.

Robocop: Rogue City gameplay footage was revealed during Nacon Connect 2023, giving fans their first glimpse through the eyes of Alex Murphy, as the game is a first-person shooter from Robocop’s perspective. The player will also benefit from Robocop’s scanner, allowing him to focus on enemies and thoroughly examine items strewn about crime scenes. This gameplay trailer is now available on the Nacon North America YouTube channel.

True to its source material, Robocop: Rogue City is a brutally violent game where Robocop blasts criminals to pieces with his pistol while their bullets bounce off his body. The game also has an RPG element, as Robocop is shown exploring the streets, taking on missions, and questioning perps. Robocop also closes out the trailer by putting a ticket on a car, reminiscent of the kind of shenanigans the player could get up to in the criminally underrated Judge Dredd: Dredd vs. Death, where upholding the law is a major gameplay mechanic.

Robocop: Rogue City’s release date was also revealed, as it’s set to arrive on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in September. Robocop franchise fans won’t have to wait long to start hitting the streets of Detroit and busting heads as Robocop, and hopefully, its gameplay will make everyone forget about the 2014 remake movie.