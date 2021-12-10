What is the release date of The King of Fighters XV?

The King of Fighters XV is the latest in SNK’s long-running fighting game franchise. Getting its humble beginnings in the 90’s as a crossover fighter featuring characters from other SNK franchises like Final Fight and Fatal Fury, the franchise has since come into its own. It’s become so engrained beyond the original games it took from that some gamers today might not even know King of Fighters originated as a crossover franchise. With that aid, when can you expect to play The King of Fighters XV?

The King of Fighters XV releases on February 17, 2022 across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This is the official release date for the game’s standard edition. However, there is also a an early release of February 14, 2022 for those that pre-order The King of Fighter XV Deluxe Edition. This premium edition of the fighter provides three days of early access along with the the first two team passes. The Deluxe Edition has a total of six post-launch characters included with its purchase.

The last entry, The King of Fighters XIV, launched five years ago as a PlayStation 4 and PC exclusive in addition to its arcade release.