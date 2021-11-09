Rogue Company launches Season 4 with new map, new mode, and new Battle Pass

Rogue Company officially launched into Season 4 on November 9 with the full package players have come to expect from each new season: a brand new map (Wanted), a new game mode (also called Wanted), and a thick new Battle Pass packed with cosmetics. As you can see in the image above the signature skin this time around is for Dahlia, though the overall narrative arc of Season 4 centers on Chaac and his shadowy past.

Before joining Rogue Company, Chaac was a merciless vigilante preying on criminals and corrupt government officials in the Yucatán region in Mexico. The new map is located there as well and will not only introduce Rogue Company players to a new environment but also reveal more of the game’s ongoing plot. Many in the Rogue Company community have speculated that these narrative updates could be leading up to a dedicated PvE mode or even a story campaign, though this has not been confirmed by developer Hi-Rez Studios just yet.

Season 4 is currently live in Rogue Company across all platforms. In addition to all the new content and cosmetics, the Sinister Shadows update also brings a load of balance changes, including a rework to the shotgun weapon class.