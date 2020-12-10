Ruined King: A League of Legends Story delayed to later in 2021

The first single player game set in the League of Legends universe will not be meeting its original release date of early 2021.

Ruined King, the turn-based RPG set in the League universe, is now listed as “coming 2021,” according to a post from publisher Riot Forge. Like other notable releases that have slipped in recent months, the challenges of game development in 2020 was cited as one of the reasons for the delay.

The game, developed by Austin, Texas-based Air Syndicate, will bring the League of Legends property to consoles for the first time. The game is currently scheduled for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Free upgrades will be available for console owners who buy the game and later wish to play on the future releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.