Rumor: Halo Infinite’s multiplayer might shadow-drop on November 15

Halo Infinite is currently set to release on December 8, but multiple leakers, content creators, and insiders have alleged that the game’s multiplayer could launch on November 15 — this coming Monday — as part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary event.

The rumor mill started churning with a tweet by HaloDotAPI on Thursday, which alleged that Halo Infinite’s first season, “Heroes of Reach,” would start next week, indicating an early multiplayer launch. The next day, YouTuber Nate The Hate corroborated the initial tweet. “I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15,” the content creator wrote.

What better way to celebrate the anniversary of the Xbox than with a birthday surprise.



I can independently confirm & share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15.



Since then, things have only continued to snowball. Dataminer Adam Fairclough dug through Xbox store data for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which listed a preorder release date of November 15. However, it is worth noting that the store data has since been updated to reflect the December date.

Interestingly enough, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer also had its release date removed from the Xbox Game Pass app on PC. Its release date is currently set as “coming soon,” while the campaign component is still listed for a December launch. It’s also worth noting that the Halo Infinite-themed, limited-edition Xbox Series X console is slated to launch on November 15; this was known back when the console was announced, but in light of these recent rumors, it has further added fuel to the fire.

The date of November 15 is pretty significant to both Halo and the Xbox brand, especially this year. The original Xbox, which featured Halo: Combat Evolved as a day-one launch title, debuted on November 15, 2001, meaning this year marks the 20th anniversary of both Halo and Xbox. Xbox’s 20th-anniversary event is also planned for this Monday, and the assumption among the Halo community seems to be that the company will stealth-drop the game during the event in celebration of both the franchise and the console.

However, until we hear it directly from Xbox or 343 Industries, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. Developers have shadow-dropped games before, but it’s almost unheard of for huge, triple-A games.