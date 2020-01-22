Rumor: The Witcher may be getting animated featured titled Nightmare of the Wolf

For fans of the Witcher Netflix series, there may be something coming soon to help quench their appetites as they wait for the second season.

Redanian Intelligence discovered a new entry in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) website. The new entry is a listing for a Witcher movie labeled as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It is listed as coming out in 2020. This new movie entry may provide more evidence to a rumor that an animated film based on the Witcher is coming.

Based on the title, the wolf is most likely referring to Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher from the series. He is known as the white wolf, a nickname he earned because of his white hair and his brutal nature.

The entry on the WGA website also details that the screenplay will be written by Beau DeMayo, one of the staff writers for the Witcher TV show. DeMayo is credited specifically for writing the third episode of the first season, “Betrayer Moon”.

With that said much of this information is based on rumors and is speculative. The listing on WGA could be a mistake, or could mean nothing at all. However, the second season of the show is not due until 2021, and considering how immensely popular the first season was, it makes sense for Netflix to release something in-between seasons to satisfy fans of the show.

The Witcher Netflix show is based on a series of popular fantasy novels written by polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The books focuses on the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who is known as a Witcher in his world.

The novels proved very popular, and they were the inspiration for the highly acclaim Witcher video games.