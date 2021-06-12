Rune Factory 5 western release delayed to 2022, will appear during Future Games Show

Back in March, Rune Factory 5 received a story and gameplay trailer that revealed the Japanese launch date, May 20. With no mention of a Western release date at that point, it was assumed that the title would dropped for English speakers later in the year. However, Xseed Games (which is publishing the game for the West) recently revealed its E3 2021 schedule, and it seems like Rune Factory 5 will be pushed back to an early 2022 launch instead.

Image via Xseed Games

No reason has been given for why the game was delayed at this time. But Xseed did state that it, and other titles from the publisher, would be making an appearance during the E3 2021 Future Games Show. According to the image, Rune Factory 5 itself will most likely be receiving new information and gameplay. And it’s implied there will be at least three new Xseed titles announced during the show as well.

Xseed will also be hosting two additional Twitch livestreams later on during E3. The first is for Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed, which will air on June 14 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. On June 15 at the same is the Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle livestream, which will feature Rowan’s voice actor Joe Zieja as a special guest.