Rust gets ziplines and railways in April update — full patch notes

Rust is always getting new content — there are 12 million copies to keep updated, after all. We just got a rundown of the multiplayer survival game’s April update, and it has two very ‘zippy’ highlights.

The first is the addition of ziplines, meaning you can now glide along power lines to quickly move from station to station. You can control your speed as you go, but collision of any sort — especially with other players — will knock you off. The second highlight is a new railway feature, which adds a train track loop to “any map size 4250 or larger,” according to the patch notes. The new rail system feature “is just a tech test / proof of concept for now,” and there aren’t even any trains running along the tracks. Still, it’s a neat addition that shows what developer Facepunch has planned.

Other changes in the April update include better lighting for monuments and several quality-of-life improvements. You can get a glimpse of all that in the Zipline & Rail Update trailer below, then check out the full patch notes.

Zipline & Rail Update Patch Notes

Features

Power line ziplines

18 new achievements

Server analytics on official servers

Added dog tags (for event use only)

Improvements

Generic snowmobile model updated to include visible lights

Updated landmine model

Magnet crane pedals now animate and have IK for the driver’s feet

Added a blue light to the Magnet Crane cockpit. When the magnet crane cabin is within 10 degrees of facing straight forward, it lights up

Holding the crouch key while in the Magnet Crane now automatically rotates the cabin back to zero

Debug camera controls while spectating or in demos now uses the players movement bindings instead of WASD

Made lighting improvements to Airfield, Arctic Research Base, Excavator, Fishing Villages, Lighthouse, and Stables monuments

Loading screen now alternates between a selection of images

Fixed