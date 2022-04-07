Rust gets ziplines and railways in April update — full patch notes
Trains are arriving later though.
Rust is always getting new content — there are 12 million copies to keep updated, after all. We just got a rundown of the multiplayer survival game’s April update, and it has two very ‘zippy’ highlights.
The first is the addition of ziplines, meaning you can now glide along power lines to quickly move from station to station. You can control your speed as you go, but collision of any sort — especially with other players — will knock you off. The second highlight is a new railway feature, which adds a train track loop to “any map size 4250 or larger,” according to the patch notes. The new rail system feature “is just a tech test / proof of concept for now,” and there aren’t even any trains running along the tracks. Still, it’s a neat addition that shows what developer Facepunch has planned.
Other changes in the April update include better lighting for monuments and several quality-of-life improvements. You can get a glimpse of all that in the Zipline & Rail Update trailer below, then check out the full patch notes.
Zipline & Rail Update Patch Notes
Features
- Power line ziplines
- 18 new achievements
- Server analytics on official servers
- Added dog tags (for event use only)
Improvements
- Generic snowmobile model updated to include visible lights
- Updated landmine model
- Magnet crane pedals now animate and have IK for the driver’s feet
- Added a blue light to the Magnet Crane cockpit. When the magnet crane cabin is within 10 degrees of facing straight forward, it lights up
- Holding the crouch key while in the Magnet Crane now automatically rotates the cabin back to zero
- Debug camera controls while spectating or in demos now uses the players movement bindings instead of WASD
- Made lighting improvements to Airfield, Arctic Research Base, Excavator, Fishing Villages, Lighthouse, and Stables monuments
- Loading screen now alternates between a selection of images
Fixed
- Hopeful fix to prevent certain crashes when switching servers
- Fixed missing pass-through name on DLC industrial wall lights
- Fixed camper module rear lights not working correctly
- Fixed magnet crane physics behaving strangely when the magnet arm was extended far out in front
- Magnet crane is now much less prone to ‘digging in’ its magnet arm, getting it stuck in the ground without being able to easily back out
- Fixed players being able to grip on to the sides of the train tunnel elevator shaft while falling down it
- Fixed not being able to kick passengers from the taxi module
- Fixed not being able to hear notes played from deployed instruments while mounted to something
- Fixed the helmet slit overlay blocking the status effect UI, and fixed the scope overlay being in front of the helmet slit overlay
- Fixed the autoturret idle animation moving more slowly at higher server framerates
- Fixed Rust’s graphics Quality setting defaulting to 0/6 (“Super Potato”) on first install. Set the default to 4/6 (“Good”)
- Fixed loading screen text overflow
- Fixed Ice AK showing an extra particle effect in first person
- Fixed snowmobile losing fuel after reskinning
- Fixed unable to mount vehicles after a server crash
- Fixed a number of harsh road intersections