Saints Row: The Third Remastered reportedly coming to PS4, Xbox One in May

A Saints Row: The Third Remastered listing has been spotted on retailer GameFly’s website, hinting at a possibly imminent release of the game.

The title, which has yet to be announced, is reportedly coming on May 7 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The franchise has not released a current-gen game yet, and is probably skipping native production for Sony and Microsoft’s consoles at this stage, but has a rather substantial presence on the hardware.

A Saints Row IV remaster has been published in 2015, and only in March, the fourth chapter of the series was released on Nintendo Switch.

This has provided several signals of resurgence for an intellectual property that had been left in the dark when Volition spent the last few years working on spin-off Agents of Mayhem and faced corporate issues since it wasn’t received as well as anticipated.

The GameFly listing indicates that Volition and publisher THQ Nordic/Deep Silver are willing to further monetize the IP before launching a brand new chapter, whose announcement is also expected to drop in 2020, looking at the most recent teasers.