Scavengers players are criticizing the game for alleged pay to win mechanics

Midwinter Entertainment’s survival royale Scavengers is having a bit of a rocky launch, with the most common complaint against it being that the progression system borders on being pay to win. This sentiment is present in many of the negative Steam reviews for the game, which comprise 46% of all reviews at the time of writing. Players have also frequently voiced this complaint on social media and on the game’s official Discord.

Scavengers’ progression is based around the Research System, which allows players to progressively unlock new character perks and craftable items. The current consensus among players is that many of the items unlocked in the later stages of this system are stronger than the starter items, and that using them amounts to having advantage over players who haven’t been able to unlock them yet.

The real problem lies with how Research items are unlocked. Each new Research project asks players to invest two different types of resources, and then wait a certain amount of real life time for the items to become available. Buying and playing Explorers gives players more of both types of resources required, and the wait time can be skipped by paying in-game currency. In effect, the entire Research System can be accelerated for players willing to spend currency on it. Hence the pay to win label.

The only other way to power through the Research System is by consistently winning matches. While in most other competitive shooters victory rewards players with cosmetics, high leaderboard placement, or other abstract rewards, in Scavengers winners get more resources to invest in the Research System. Most players believe that having higher tier Research items unlocked makes winning matches easier, which further reinforces the pay to win perception.

Some observers have noted that the issue may be blown out of proportion. Scavengers community figure Jake “BagginsTV” Freeman criticized the Research System early on, but has since reversed his opinion, noting in a recent video that high tier Research items are much more difficult to craft and use in game, which makes them very situational. At this point it’s not clear whether Scavengers is having a problem with an exploitative monetization and progression system, or is just grossly misunderstood.