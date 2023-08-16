Sea of Stars Developers Explain Why They Chose Self-Publishing In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Sea of Stars is almost here, and to build excitement, The Escapist has released a new documentary about the upcoming JPRG with the developers. In it, we get some insight into the game’s creation and the team’s philosophies, as well as some interesting tidbits about the game’s development, including their decision to self-publish their newest title.

Related: Sea of Stars – Release Date, Preorder, & Trailers

Sabotage Studios Wanted to Have Complete Control

Image via Sabotage Studio

The recently released documentary, courtesy of The Escapist, dives deep into the making of the highly anticipated JRPG, including the studio’s decision to self-publish its newest title, Sea of Stars.

In the documentary, Thierry, the game’s director, discusses the Kickstarter’s success and how publishers were quick to jump in and “be in on the thing that pans out.” Ultimately, it was the studio’s desire to be independent and have control over their game that played a big part in their decision, with Thierry stating, “We can move the dates if we need.” They wanted the least amount of contracts and be locked in as little as possible.

They also discussed what it was like launching the Kickstarter during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the challenges that came with that, including if they would even go ahead with the Kickstarter or delay it. They continued by saying it was a “hard decision professionally,” but Thierry explains that their decision to go ahead was partly due to their role in the entertainment industry. He states, “We work in entertainment, right? And that plays a role in society, and some people need to reset, they need escapism and things like that,” and continued by saying while it was a business risk, it was also a moment to “fulfill our role right, so let’s do it.”

Related: Sea of Stars Demo Impressions – Visually Stunning and Nostalgia-Filled JRPG Goodness

The rest of the documentary is a great watch that delves into the game, and we highly recommend you watch the whole video, as it talks about their previous title, The Messenger, as well as the studio’s formation and what the team hopes to achieve with Sea of Star.

It’s been a long time coming, but fans don’t need to wait much longer to get their hands on the game, as Sea of Stars is set to launch on August 29 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.