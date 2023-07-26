Sea of Stars – Release Date, Preorder, & Trailers

Sea of Stars is a retro-inspired JRPG from Sabotage Studios and sees players embark on an epic adventure across a fantasy world filled with unique sights and sounds for players to experience. The game features classic turn-based style gameplay inspired by games like Chron Trigger and Super Mario RPG, as well as beautiful pixel art, unique enemies and characters, and plenty of JRPG staples, all with modern quirks and twists that make the game its own.

If you plan to embark on this epic adventure, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming JRPG in this guide, including its release date, platforms, and trailers, so that you can be prepared for the journey.

Sea of Stars will be released on August 29, 2023, and available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Sea of Stars looks to be one of the year’s best JRPG offerings, and since its reveal back on Kickstarter in 2020, the game has continued to garner attention thanks to its incredible visuals and return to retro-style gameplay. It’s not long until players can finally jump in and experience the full game.

All Sea of Stars Preorders

Sea of Stars is currently not up for preorder except for Xbox but can be wishlisted on Steam and Nintendo eShop, with the PS Store likely to follow soon. We also know the price and what players can expect when they go live.

Sea of Stars will cost $34.99, with regional pricing applying to all platforms, and so far, there are no plans for any different editions of the game. However, the game will only be available digitally at launch unless you were a Kickstarter backer with specific perks.

However, the developers have confirmed that the game will get a full physical release shortly after the game is out, which could include some extra goodies.

All Sea of Stars Trailers

Here we have listed all of the currently available trailers for Sea of Stars.

Here is the official reveal trailer for Sea of Stars, released on March 19, 2020, alongside the Kickstarter.

Here is the Sea of Stars release date trailer, released on February 8, 2023, during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. It also revealed the Nintendo Switch demo of the game.

This trailer features Yasunori Mitsuda, a guest composer for Sea of Stars and responsible for the music in Chrono Cross, Chrono Trigger, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.