Sea of Stars Free On Launch For PlayStation Plus Members

The PlayStation owners of the world interested in Sea of Stars need only pay for a subscription to enjoy it at launch, as Sony has announced that the game will be available to PlayStation Plus members at launch. If you’re curious about the game, you can check it out before downloading it, as a Sea of Stars demo is available on the PlayStation Store.

Sea of Stars is an upcoming turn-based RPG with a gorgeous aesthetic heavily inspired by classic 16-bit titles from the same genre, like Chrono Trigger and Illusion of Gaia. The game follows Valerie and Zale, the Children of the Solstice, who wield the power of the sun and the moon. Together, they must gather allies and stop The Fleshmancer, an evil alchemist who uses the power of magic to create legions of monsters under his command.

Sea of Stars launches on August 29, and players have new ways to experience it without buying it outright. A new post on the official PlayStation Blog has announced that Sea of Stars will be available on PlayStation Plus at launch to those who subscribe to the Extra or Premium tiers. The people still on the older generation of consoles need not fear, as it will be available on both PS4 and PS5, which isn’t too surprising for a game with visuals aimed at evoking the SNES era of RPGs.

Microsoft fans won’t be missing out, either, as it has previously been announced that Sea of Stars will also be available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox and like with PlayStation; the older console won’t be missing out, as Sea of Stars will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This means that only the poor Nintendo Switch owners of the world will be footing the whole bill for Sea of Stars, as Nintendo doesn’t have a Game Catalog or Game Pass equivalent, except for its retro library.

The PlayStation fans of the world have been given a fresh bandaid to apply over the hole caused by Starfield’s absence, as Sea of Stars will beat its launch by just under a week. This means that PlayStation Plus subscribers can gorge themselves on a retro JRPG title that has been receiving glowing previews to numb themselves from the pain of being unable to explore space.