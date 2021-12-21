Sega reveals Sonic the Hedgehog Split Pad Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch

Playing Sonic the Hedgehog games on the Nintendo Switch isn’t complete without a Sonic-themed controller to go with it. Sega has revealed a new Split Pad Pro controller fabulously designed with the Blue Blur in mind.

Sonic’s controller is courtesy of Hori, the company that has designed Split Pad Pro controllers and other accessories inspired by Super Mario Bros., Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario Kart. This way past cool Split Pad Pro controller is fully licensed by both the company and Sega, which explains the blue and white color pattern on the left side of the controller.

For those uninitiated with Hori’s line of Split Pad Pro controllers, they only work for two types of gamers: Those with bigger hands than normal, and those who prefer bulky controllers to traditional Joy-Cons regardless of hand size. The only caveats are that they only work in handheld mode and lack motion controls among other features that the Joy-Cons have, like amiibo support.

Sega and Hori unveiling the Sonic the Hedgehog Split Pad Pro controller is the perfect way to cap off Sonic’s whirlwind 30th anniversary celebration, from the symphony concert in June to revealing the full trailer for Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards. Since Sonic Frontiers is coming to the Nintendo Switch next holiday season, if not sooner, the controller will make a perfect item for the game’s starter pack.

Pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog Split Pad Pro controller are now available on Amazon for $59.99. It is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2022.