When is the release date for Sonic Frontiers?

Sega announced the newest game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Frontiers, at The Game Awards. The publisher announced the game is due out during the 2022 holiday season.

The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. An exact release date was not announced, but we’ll update this article once Sega officially narrows down the holiday 2022 launch window.

While no gameplay was shown, a trailer debuted that showcased the game’s setting. It looks to be a lush, open world that Sonic will presumably be able to explore. The trailer depicted Sonic running through a forest while being pursued by a machine, before ending up in a wide-open area. Grassy landscapes, mossy ruins, and waterfalls seem to permeate throughout the area. The trailer ended with Sonic coming face-to-face with an astronomically large creature, presumably one of the game’s bosses.

The game’s gameplay style is currently unknown. The trailer seemed to place great emphasis on environments, none of which look built around a particularly linear structure, so we could potentially be getting an open-world Sonic the Hedgehog game. However, that’s pure speculation on our part. Sonic Frontiers was previously teased during Sonic’s 30th-anniversary event in 2021, but it did not have a name at the time.