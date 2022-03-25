Servers for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands have been switched off without an explanation from Gearbox Software

Fans are reporting widespread server outages for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with the game not having even been out for a full day. It seems as though an issue related to SHiFT key redemption and an always-online connection is to blame, but developer Gearbox Software hasn’t said anything on the matter.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launched today into the hands of many eager and excited Borderlands series fans. However, almost all players have mentioned a popup that repeatedly shows up on the left-hand side of the screen. First, this popup tells you that you’ve lost your connection to the game’s servers, then it says that you’re connected again.

The popups repeat endlessly, but now they’ve stopped entirely. This is because the servers for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are offline. It’s currently impossible for players to matchmaker into a cooperative session or claim SHiFT codes. Anything that requires an online connection is unavailable.

Today, online services were functional, but players encountered many glitches and errors when matchmaking and playing together. It seems as though Gearbox Software has turned the servers off so that it can address the crux of the issue and get things back online. However, the developer has yet to comment on the situation at the time of writing. The only thing the game’s official Twitter account has posted is shortened versions of the launch trailer.