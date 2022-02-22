Shadow Warrior 3 will launch day one on PlayStation Now

Unless the still unconfirmed Spartacus service arrives, PlayStation Now is Sony’s closest competitor to Microsoft’s Game Pass. It isn’t as well-received because it generally doesn’t get major games until after release, but every once in a while, Sony snags a notable deal. In this case, Shadow Warrior 3 is headlining as a launch title for PlayStation Now.

Shadow Warrior 3 is set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 1. According to today’s PlayStation blog post, this date extends to PlayStation Now, making it a tempting offer for console players with access to both platforms. There is one caveat, however. There appears to be no native PlayStation 5 version of the game, but the Microsoft store lists Shadow Warrior 3 as optimized for Xbox Series X/S.

The developer blog posts provides a general overview of what players can expect from the upcoming first person action game, ranging from its grappling hook mechanic to the concept of executions and gore weapons. The latest gameplay trailer also gives an extended look at one of the game’s missions, in which we see some of these features in action.

In the trailer, we see Lo Wang gut open a fleshy accordion-like creature, pulling a gun from its innards before using it to unleash a damaging fireworks display against other enemies. Shadow Warrior 3 looks set to return to what people loved about the reboot, abandoning the open structure and co-op focus present in Shadow Warrior 2.