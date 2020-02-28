Shovel Knight 2 “sure happening at some point”

Shovel Knight 2 will “sure” happen “at some point” in the future, according to developer Yacht Club Games.

In an interview with DualShockers, artist Sandy Gordon has shared that the team often discusses about plans for a sequel internally, and that we might hear more about this topic in a not so distant future.

Fans of the challenging platform game have not “seen the end of Shovel Knight,” even though the indie studio is now focusing on other experiences, such as retro action game Cyber Shadow.

The artist is “sure” Shovel Knight 2 will “happen at some point” as “it’s something we talk about a lot” internally.

The intellectual property is getting two spin-offs over the next several years, including Shovel Knight Dig and Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon.

Dig is a 2D dungeon-crawler roguelite platform developed in cooperation with Nitrome, and is set to release in 2021.

Pocket Dungeon is an action-packed puzzle adventure which has just been announced; it’s being developed together with VINE, and does not have a release window nor confirmed platforms.

Showdown and King of Cards, the last two Shovel Knight expansions, have been released last December.