Sifu high kicks onto Steam and Xbox, with new arenas content

Sifu, the third-person brawler where you age up every time you time, is making its way onto Steam and Xbox in the first few months of 2023. The development team, Sloclap, made the announcement earlier this morning, highlighting that players will have the opportunity to embark on this journey of revenge pretty soon. When it releases to these platforms, every copy of Sifu receives the new arena mode, giving players a new way to enjoy their brawling experience.

The announcement was made this morning, with Sifu receiving a proper Steam page, giving a chance for those who want to wishlist the game now before it arrives. There’s no proper date for the game’s release to Steam or Xbox, but it will be sometime in March 2023.

The Arenas content looks like a fight out on a helicopter pad, with multiple enemies coming after the main character and a helicopter also appearing in the trailer. Unfortunately, we don’t have many details about how the Arena system will work, but from what we’ve briefly seen, it seems to be an all-out battle against multiple enemies as they swarm players’ positions, and they likely only have one life to live. The arena might only be the helipad or feature various locations for players to fight through with increasingly difficult enemies to defeat.

Completion of the Arenas mode will unlock several large modifiers. In theory, the modifiers should double the current content of the game, giving players alternative moves to use in combat and access to several new cheats to use and some cosmetic outfits to wear as they perform kung-fu.

Players can wishlist Sifu right now on Steam to make sure they grab their copy when it comes out or wait for it to arrive on Xbox. Both versions will be available sometime in March 2023, with all versions of the game receiving the Arenas mode simultaneously.