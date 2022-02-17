Sims 4 “My Wedding Stories” expansion, with Queer-friendly features, will release in Russia

Electronic Arts reverses a decision it made last week concerning the release of the “My Wedding Stories” expansion for Sims 4. EA was initially not going to release the expansion in Russia because it features same-sex marriages. There was a very vocal fan outcry that made EA release a letter online, which reads that the company realized it “can do more than [it] initially believed,” and the expansion will release in Russia “unaltered and unchanged.”

Russia has homophobic laws that often prevent media from portraying same-sex relationships to children. Some of these laws include fining people who spread information about “nontraditional” relationships to kids or showing that “traditional and nontraditional sexual relationships” are treated as equals. EA believed Russia’s Laws would force the company to censor the expansion, which led to EA’s original decision.

The reason for how EA could bypass the laws and release the expansion uncensored isn’t shared, but it can be assumed it is because of Sims 4’s rating in Russia. In Russia, Sims 4 is rated as an adults-only game. Since the game isn’t legally allowed in the hands of minors in Russia, it should be okay to portray same-sex relationships in the game.

The “My Wedding Stories” expansion in Sims 4 allows payers to plan and execute weddings for their Sims. The expansion campaign also focuses on Cameron and Dominique, a lesbian couple trying to get married. The expansion was initially going to release on February 17 but got postponed to February 23.