Smash Bros. Creator Reveals That Brawl Leaks Changed Series’ Approach To Storytelling

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has discussed how the Brawl leaks changed the series’ approach to storytelling. This was due to outlets uploading videos of the game before it launched.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl featured the Subspace Emissary, a story mode that featured all of the characters in the game fighting each other and working together against a common foe. Subspace Emissary featured many levels and unique challenges, but what excited fans the most was the high-quality CGI cutscenes that depicted these iconic heroes and villains encountering each other for the first time.

The Subspace Emissary Leaks Changed Super Smash Bros. Forever

A new video on the Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games YouTube channel has discussed how the Fighter Reveal videos came about. Sakurai discusses the time and expense that went into the Subspace Emissary videos, and how they were designed to be as exciting and engaging as possible.

The problem was that all Subspace Emissary videos were posted online before Super Smash Bros. Brawl was released. According to Sakurai, this was done by international media outlets using the pre-release copies the developers provided. This meant that all of the surprises of the mode were revealed early.

Due to these leaks, Sakurai changed his approach to the series. When Super Smash Bros. 3DS/Wii U was being developed, attention was shifted to Fighter Reveal videos, where new characters were spotlighted, using a mixture of CGI and gameplay footage.

This change turned out for the better, as the Fighter Reveals became a huge part of the promotional machine for Super Smash Bros. 3DS/Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This resulted in some of the most explosive and exciting trailers, such as when Minecraft Steve broke Twitter following his trailer.

The downside is that the series moved away from big story modes, like the Subscape Emissary. The World of Light had a few CGI cutscenes, but they weren’t as varied as the ones in the Subscape Emissary. The franchise might look very different if it weren’t for those leaks during the Super Smash Bros. Brawl era.