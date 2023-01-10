Beloved new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Tinkaton gets modded into Smash Bros., throws Corviknights

Tinkaton is the fairy and steel-type Pokémon introduced in Scarlet and Violet, and this little hammer carrying Pokémon has won the hearts and minds of fans all over. Tinkaton and its pre-evolutions are the breakout stars of Scarlet and Violet, so it was only a matter of time before fans started implementing the Pokémon in mods and other fanmade content. One impressive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mod has the Tinkaton as a playable character.

Matt Brandl shared a video of the Tinkaton mod in Smash Bros. on Twitter, but Matt does not take credit for creating the mod and is simply sharing it. The mod was created by LN_310 on GameBanana, and Matt shares a link to where players can download the mod. Tinkaton in the mod is actually a reskin of King Dedede, which is probably the closes approximation the modder can get to match Tinkaton’s playstyle. Tinkaton and Dedede use giant hammers in most attacks, so the reskin works out, even though the hammer doesn’t fit perfectly in Tinkaton’s hands.

Delighted to learn there is a Tinkaton skin for Dedede that launches Corviknights instead of Gordos pic.twitter.com/kMjf6uqBer — Matt Brandl (@TheAbsol) January 9, 2023

The modders switch out the Gordos that Dedede throws with smashed-up Corviknights. In the Pokédex entries for Scarlet and Violet, it is revealed that Tinkaton would use their giant metal hammers to slam down nearby Corviknights and steal their metal. This is why the Flying Taxi service in Paldea doesn’t use Corvinights as they do in Galar since Tinkaton would end up smashing any Flying Taxi they spot. Instead, the Flying Taxi uses a flock of Squawkabilly to transport players around. Tinkaton’s Poké Dex entry is one of the more memorable entries in the games because of how mean-spirited it is and also justifies why Corvinights aren’t used as Taxi anymore despite living in Paldea.

Tinkaton is the final evolution of the Tinkatink Pokémon line. A Tinkatink is small pink baby Pokémon located in South Province Area Two, the hills in South Province Area Four, the mountains in West Province Area Three, South Province Area Three, and East Province Area One in Scarlet and Violet. Tinkatink evolves into Tinkatuff at level 24, and Tinkatuff evolves into Tinkaton at level 38.