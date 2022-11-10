Some shiny Paradox and Legendary Pokémon have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that you have to see

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cannot come soon enough as fans prepare for their time to playthrough the Paldea region, catching the many new and reworked Pokémon. Fans are eager to check out the new Paradox Pokémon, the ones with past and future forms, along with any legendaries that could appear in the game. Ahead of the launch, the leakers have been hard at work sharing multiple images of these Paradox and legendary Pokémon, and now the shiny versions have begun to make the rounds.

The notably leaked Pokémon include Koraidon, Miraidon, and the Paradox versions of Delibird, Donphan, a new snow leopard legendary Pokémon, and the Paradox form of Salamence. Centro Leaks are sharing these images, but they likely won’t be here for long as they are typically removed hours after being posted if that. We imagine more are likely on the way, especially for the new Pokémon making their debut in the game.

Roaring Moon in battle. pic.twitter.com/freyFO3X4R — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

Before this, the shiny versions of the three starter Pokémon, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, if they were true.

These leaks follow all the leaked Paradox Pokémon, their code name, and their typing. Although they’ve been leaked and shared by the Pokémon Community, we cannot confirm whether they are true. We’ve only seen images shared by them, and we do not have an official confirmation from the Pokémon Company, and we do not have access to the game to verify these images or what many are saying, so we have to take their word as a grain of salt until the game officially releases.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on the Nintendo Switch on November 18. Because these are shiny versions, we imagine it will take many people a good amount of time to find these Pokémon in the wild.