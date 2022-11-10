The starter evolutions’ shiny colors have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and they might surprise you

The leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue ahead of the game’s imminent release to the Nintendo Switch. It’s the first mainline open-world Pokémon adventure, and fans are eager to jump into the Paldea region. Before the game launches, multiple leakers have been sharing images of the upcoming Pokémon that will debut in the Paldea region. Now, they’ve started sharing information regarding the shiny version of those Pokémon. The latest to appear is the three starter Pokémon evolutions.

Centro Leaks shared the leaked images, bringing them together for fans to view the three upcoming final evolution starter Pokémon.

We have Skeledirge, the final evolution for Fuecoco, and it looks like the major color swap is for the red colors, now becoming bright pink. The flames, however, do not change. For Sprigatito, we have Meowscarada. The colors don’t change too much for this Pokémon, with the notable pinks on its neck and paws becoming a dark purple. Finally, we have Quaxly’s final evolution, Quaquaval, which has subtle changes to its colors, with the red streaks becoming a soft orange and the overall color turning into a light purple.

A handful of other shiny Pokémon are also being leaked and shared by this Twitter account. However, we cannot confirm if these images are valid, and we don’t know if this is what they’re going to look like or if they make their way to Scarlet and Violet. If these are true, these shiny versions feel a bit middle of the road, with Quaquaval and Skeledirge having the most changes, compared to Meowscarada.

We’ll have the chance to verify this information when we get our hands on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The game officially releases to the Nintendo Switch on November 18.