Sonic creator Yuji Naka goes independent after Balan Wonderworld flop

Yuji Naka’s resume is impressive, having created Sonic the Hedgehog and produced Phantasy Star Online for Sega, then later directing Balan Wonderworld for Square Enix. But he won’t be working for any big publishers anymore, it seems.

Balan Wonderworld was not a success (it sits at 51% on Metacritic as of the time of this writing), which led to Naka leaving Square Enix earlier this year. However, he’s not abandoning game development altogether. Taking to Twitter, he thanked fans for birthday wishes and revealed his latest plans.

According to the tweet, Naka is working independently on a “simple smartphone game” made with Unity. His new work is independent in the strictest sense – he’s the sole developer. We’ll have to wait to see just what kind of app he’s making, even if he doesn’t consider it “a big deal.”

Recently I've started studying programs again, and I'm making a simple game for smartphones with Unity. It's not a big deal because it's made by one person, but programming for making games is fun. I hope you can play the app. pic.twitter.com/rBQTsAI3us — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) September 17, 2021

As for Naka’s past work, the blue blur is in the zeitgeist again thanks to Sonic Colors Ultimate. Originally released in 2010, the game has been remastered with an improved frame rate, better graphics, a newly recorded soundtrack, and additional features. It’s available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.