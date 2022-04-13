Sonic officially comes to Roblox in new game Sonic Speed Simulator

Roblox is no stranger to crossovers — the popular game even housed a Chipotle “Boorito” experience last Halloween. Now it’s trading those burritos for chili dogs. That’s right, Sonic the Hedgehog has brought a brand new game to Roblox.

Developed by Gamefam on the Roblox platform, Sonic Speed Simulator is labeled “an official Sonic the Hedgehog experience that will authentically delight the hundreds of millions of Blue Blur fans around the world.” That’s according to Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz, who continued, “We’re proud that SEGA entrusted our talented team of creators to bring Sonic to the metaverse and deliver the highest velocity, and probably best-looking, game in Roblox history.” Sonic Speed Simulator comes to Roblox tomorrow, April 14.

Based on screenshots and footage, it certainly does look like a fully-fledged Sonic experience. Roblox’s press release says that you’ll be able to race friends and level up in Speed Simulator, unlocking pets and Sonic character skins as you go. Once Speed Simulator receives 100,000 in-game likes in Roblox, an “exclusive community Sonic the Hedgehog skin” will be unlocked.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a great sequel movie, so it’s nice that fans can get more of the blue blur in Roblox. Next up for the fandom is Sonic Frontiers, which is said to take the franchise “to the next level.” There’s no release date for that game yet, though one did leak from the PlayStation database.