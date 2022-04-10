Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie speeds past original’s box office debut, largest game adaptation opening ever

The original Sonic the Hedgehog movie is one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time. Not only did it debut to fairly positive critical and consumer reception, but it also did huge numbers at the box office. While still early days, it looks like its sequel is on track to overtake its lifetime sales.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has made $71 million at the box office during its opening weekend. That is $13 million more than the debut of the original blue blur’s film in 2020. Notably, this marks the largest opening for a video game adaptation ever in the United States. It is also the second biggest film opening of the year so far.

Looking more closely at the first film, it has garnered $146 million domestically, with a worldwide total of $304.9 million. With such a strong leading in its first few days, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 may just have what it takes to surpass its predecessor’s lifetime film sales.

As of the time of writing, the original Sonic the Hedgehog is the ninth highest grossing video game adaptation of all time, with its sequel sitting at number 28. If it keeps the momentum going, it has a chance of cracking the top five, dethroning The Angry Birds Movie.